Police thank public for assistance in helping to identify a man discovered at Shaw's Bridge

Police have thanked members of the public who have answered their appeal for help in identifying a man whose body was recovered from the water at Shaw’s Bridge in Belfast on July 14.

Detective Inspector Richard Thornton said: “We have been receiving calls from the public, and we would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to call us.

“We are not treating this death as suspicious, but it is important that we can inform the man's loved ones of his passing.

“Therefore, we would continue to appeal for the public’s help and ask anyone who believes they can help police identify this gentleman, or if you have information that could help with our enquiries, please contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 522 of 14/7/17.”