Police to incinerate huge Larne ‘legal high’ haul worth around £7000

Police in Larne have released pictures of a huge haul of new psychoactive substances, formerly known as legal highs, which are due to be incinerated to ensure they never find their way onto the town’s streets.

Posting on the PSNI Larne Facebook page, a police spokesperson revealed that the haul had been seized last year as part of a joint operation between Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Larne Neighbourhood Police.

“I am glad to report that this will all be incinerated,” the officer stated.

“It’s probably a good time to recap the legal position on these substances.

“They are no longer “legal” and if you are caught with any on your possession you may find yourself prosecuted for an offence.

“Offences under the legislation are aggravated if committed in vicinity of a school or involving persons under 18 years.

“Whilst it is great that these substances pictured will never cause any harm to anyone, we know that they are still being used.

“If anyone has any information relating to their use, sale or supply call us on 101 or confidentially to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”