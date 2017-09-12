Police uncover 'viable device' during security alert

Police say they have recovered a viable device after a security alert in Belfast.

The device, discovered at North Queen Street in the city, has been recovered for further examination.

The alert has now ended.

Detective Inspector Paul Rowland, from Musgrave Criminal Investigation Branch, said: "I want to thank local people and the wider community for their patience and understanding throughout the operation, which was necessary to ensure the safety of local residents and those travelling in and around the area.

"I would appeal for anyone with information about this incident, or who saw any unusual activity in the area to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1514 of 11/09/17. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."