Police urge motorists to slow down in heavy rain

Police are warning motorists to exercise care and drive with caution due to the heavy rain sweeping the province.

A spokesperson said: "Please slow down and adjust your driving accordingly."

The Met Office have a yellow warning for heavy rain until 9pm tonight.

It’s expected that heavy rain and thundery showers could make conditions difficult for drivers.

The rain is forecast to spread northwards throughout the day.

Flooding in places is possible due to rain falling onto already saturated ground.