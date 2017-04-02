Police: We have established identity of Murlough body

Police say they have now established the identity of a man whose body was found on Murlough beach in Co Down on Friday.

In a brief statement issued on Sunday, the PSNI said a “post mortem examination has been carried out and the death is not being treated as suspicious”.

Murlough beach in Co Down, near Newcastle

The body is believed to be that of a middle-aged man.

No further details are expected from the police today.

SDLP MP Margaret Ritchie said: Margaret Ritchie said: “I was deeply saddened to learn that the body of a middle aged man was found on the beach at Murlough Beach which is situated between Dundrum and Newcastle. I understand that the body was discovered by a man out walking along the beach with his dog.

“This is a local beauty spot which is frequented by many walkers. My thoughts, prayers and condolences are not only with the man who lost his life; his family and friends but also with the gentleman who discovered his remains.”

She added: “I know that the people of Dundrum and Newcastle and the wider community in South Down will offer their support and prayers for this man who lost his life and for his family. They will wrap them in the comfort of their love and friendship at this time.

“I would urge anybody with information regarding this gentleman who lost his life to provide it to the police to assist with their inquiries regarding identification and cause of death. My sympathies to all at this sad and tragic time.”