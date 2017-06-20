Search

90 second video: Hammond confident on Brexit deal

Philip Hammond on Brexit talks

UK Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Tuesday negotiations on the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union had a “positive start” but warned that “it will get tougher”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond delivers keynote speech to City leaders at Mansion House in the City of London

