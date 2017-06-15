Colm Gildernew nominated to fill his sister Michelle's Assembly role

Colm Gildernew - the brother of Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew - has been nominated to fill her position in the Assembly in Fermanagh South Tyrone.

In a statement released by Sinn Fein, Mr Gildernew, a father-of-three, said he was ""proud to have been chosen for co-option to the Assembly to replace Michelle Gildernew, who has just been elected as an MP".

He said he looked forward to "providing a new voice for the constituency alongside Jemma Dolan and Sean Lynch as well as the other Sinn Fein representatives to ensure the people of Fermanagh South Tyrone continue to get first-class representation".

He added: "The momentum has been building behind Sinn Fein's platform of equality, rights and Irish unity in recent years and, if my selection is approved by the Ard Chomhairle I will do all in my power to advance that program.

“I am looking forward to representing all the people of Fermanagh and South Tyrone pursuing equal rights and opportunities for all."