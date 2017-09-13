DUP could back Labour over NHS pay cap, says MP Ian Paisley

A DUP MP has said his party could support a Labour motion calling for an end to the public sector pay cap in the NHS.

Ian Paisley's comments leave the Government facing defeat in the Commons if the motion is put to a vote.

The Government only commands a majority because of a confidence and supply arrangement with the DUP, which has said it will support the Conservatives on key legislation.

Mr Paisley (North Antrim) made the comments as MPs began an opposition day debate, saying: "I must say that myself and my colleagues are minded to support the motion ... put before the House this evening."

DUP MPs were among those to sign a similar early day motion earlier this year.