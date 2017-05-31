DUP proposes public holidays as part of Northern Ireland centenary celebrations

The DUP has stated Northern Ireland should have a public holiday to celebrate its centenary in 2021.

The party's manifesto says that celebrations over the creation of Northern Ireland should also include holding major sporting events, public art and a centenary wood.

The 23 page manifesto vows to support an increase in family incomes, through continued rises in the national living wage and personal tax allowances and protection of pensions.

A cut or abolition of the TV licence fee, as well as reform of the BBC, is also mentioned in the manifesto.

The party wants to make tourism a £1 billion industry in the region and vows to pursue the abolition of air passenger duty.

It also says it will fight hard at Westminster for a budget settlement that allows for increases in health and education spending.

The party outlines how it intends to fight for the best deal possible for Northern Ireland post-Brexit.

During Brexit negotiations the party says it wants to see ease of trade with the Irish Republic and throughout the EU as well as the maintenance of the common travel area and no internal borders with other parts of the UK.

Party leader Arlene Foster said one of the most important aspects of the manifesto was the party's "respect agenda".

As part of that agenda the DUP wants to fulfil its promise to create an Ulster-Scots Academy and a new start on the issue of contentious parades.