DUP sorry for ‘Arlene’s on fire’ song at conference

The DUP have apologised for any “unintentional” pain caused to a victim of the La Mon IRA bombing after the DUP sang ‘Arlene’s on fire’ at its party conference, held in the same hotel where the attack took place in 1978.

DUP members sang an adapted version of the football chant ‘Will Griggs on fire’ alongside Mrs Foster.

On Tuesday, Billy McDowell, who was injured in the bombing, told the Belfast Telegraph that the DUP was “dancing on the graves” of those who died.

A DUP spokesperson said: “Some younger members wanted to have their picture taken with the party leader at the end of the conference and sang an adaptation of a well-known Northern Ireland football song.

“No offence was intended and the party leader has spoken directly with Mr McDowell and will meet with him privately in the near future.

“We apologise for any hurt and distress he has experienced. We are sensitive to the pain felt by victims and realise that hurt can be caused, even in an unintentional manner.”