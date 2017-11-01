Search

Fallon quits as Defence Secretary after apology for touching journalist's knee

Sir Michael Fallon has resigned as Defence Secretary.

Following allegations of inappropriate behaviour he acknowledged that "in the past I have fallen below the high standards we require of the armed forces".

Sir Michael Fallon (left) on board HMS Queen Elizabeth, who has announced his decision to resign as Defence Secretary

