Farry is new Alliance deputy leader

Stephen Farry has been elected deputy leader of the Alliance Party.
The North Down assembly member was elected unopposed at an Alliance Party council meeting held in Bangor.
Mr Farry said he was “delighted to receive this endorsement from the Alliance membership”.
He served as Minister for Employment and Learning in the Stormont executive between 2011 and 2016.
He succeeds Naomi Long, who became party leader in October.
