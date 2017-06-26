Full text of agreement between Conservatives and DUP

Here is the text of the agreement between the Conservative Party and the Democratic Unionist Party:

In accordance with our shared objectives for strengthening and enhancing the Union, security, prosperity and an exit from the European Union that benefits all parts of the United Kingdom, this letter sets out how the confidence and supply agreement reached between the Conservative Party and Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will operate to deliver a stable government in the United Kingdom's national interest for the duration of this Parliament.

Confidence and supply agreement in the UK Parliament:

The DUP agrees to support the Government on all motions of confidence; and on the Queen's speech; the Budget; finance bills; money bills, supply and appropriation legislation and Estimates.

In line with the parties' shared priorities for negotiating a successful exit from the European Union and protecting the country in the light of recent terrorist attacks, the DUP also agrees to support the Government on legislation pertaining to the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union; and legislation pertaining to national security.

Support on other matters will be agreed on a case by case basis.

The DUP agrees to support the Government in votes in the UK Parliament, in line with this agreement.

Working arrangements:

In furtherance of these arrangements, the Government and the DUP will work together to ensure the necessary support can be established by both parties to fulfil these arrangements. A co-ordination committee will be convened for this purpose, chaired by the Government. The parties will agree the modus operandi of this committee. The Northern Ireland Secretary will not sit on this committee.

Policy agreement:

Both parties have agreed that there will be no change to the Pensions Triple Lock and the universal nature of the Winter Fuel Payment.

The parties agree to meet the Nato commitment of spending 2% of GDP on the armed forces. Both parties are committed to the Armed Forces Covenant and to its implementation throughout the United Kingdom.

Both parties agreed to work together to consider options to support the highly successful reserve forces in Northern Ireland.

The parties recognise the importance of the agriculture sector to Northern Ireland and the opportunities for growth that exist. Agriculture will be a critical policy areas during the EU exit negotiations.

The parties agree to continue to commit the same cash total in funds for farm support until the end of the Parliament. Further discussions will take place on the future framework for farming support.

Devolved government in Northern Ireland:

As set out in its General Election manifesto, the Conservative Party will never be neutral in expressing its support for the Union. As the UK Government we believe that Northern Ireland's future is best served within a stronger United Kingdom. We will always uphold the consent principle and the democratic wishes of the people of Northern Ireland. The Conservative Party will never countenance any constitutional arrangements that are incompatible with the consent principle.

Both parties will adhere fully to their respective commitments set out in the Belfast Agreement and its successors. The Conservative Party reiterates its steadfast support for the Belfast Agreement and its successors and, as the UK Government, will continue to govern in the interests of all parts of the community in Northern Ireland. The UK Government will continue to support close co-operations with the Irish Government and work with them in accordance with the Belfast Agreement and subsequent agreements, while recognising that ultimate responsibility for political stability in Northern Ireland rests with the UK Government.

The DUP recognises the need for early restoration of inclusive and stable devolved government in Northern Ireland and affirms its commitment to agreeing the formation of an Executive. The UK Government will continue to work with the Northern Ireland parties and the Irish Government towards this objective, in full accordance with the three-stranded approach.

Both parties agree on the need to recognise the unique circumstances of Northern Ireland's history and what effect this has had on the economy and people from all parts of the community. Both parties agree the need for additional support for Northern Ireland as set out in the annex to this agreement.

It is the joint desire of both parties that the elements and provisions of this agreement will play a positive role in the efforts to re-establish devolved government for the benefit of all the people of Northern Ireland.

The DUP will have no involvement in the UK Government's role in political talks in Northern Ireland. It will continue to participate as a party entitled to form part of an Executive following the last Assembly election, as the other parties do.

Duration of agreement:

The agreement reached will remain in place for the length of the Parliament, and can be reviewed by the mutual consent of both parties. After each parliamentary session, both parties will review the aims, principles and implementation of this agreement.

Signed:

The Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE MP, Conservative and Unionist Party

The Rt Hon Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP, Democratic Unionist Party.

