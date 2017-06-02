General Election 2017: Long hoping to clinch East Belfast seat from the DUP

The 2015 general election result in East Belfast was perhaps even more significant than the unexpected 2010 poll in the same constituency.

In 2010, Naomi Long had produced a stunning election surprise by beating the DUP leader Peter Robinson in a seat he had held with ease since 1979, when he narrowly outpolled the Ulster Unionists and Alliance in a three-way split. The defeat of Northern Ireland’s first minister sent shockwaves round the Province.

Statue of fantasy character Aslan in CS Lewis Square, east Belfast

Reclaiming the seat for the DUP became a high priority for the party and that aim gained more general unionist support after Alliance’s role in the flags protest of 2012.

But when the Ulster Unionists stood down in favour of Gavin Robinson for the 2015 general election, a large minority of UUP votes went to Ms Long. The end result of 19,500 DUP to 17,000 for Alliance was remarkably close in a seat that had once been an impregnable bastion of unionism – where a combined unionist candidate would expect to beat Alliance by at least a two-to-one margin.

Gavin Robinson got into controversy that night of his 2015 win for making a blunt election speech that was seen as ungracious. He will be hoping that memory has faded.

The fact that the Ulster Unionists are standing this time means that Alliance believe they can take the seat back, but some moderate unionists who voted for Ms Long in an Alliance v DUP head-to-head might return to the UUP.

East Belfast has long been once of Alliance’s strongest constituencies and it has been particularly bullish after the 2010 win and good showings in the last two Assembly elections. But the DUP still has huge support in the area and Mr Robinson remains marginal favourite.

Other candidates are likely to be squeezed badly, including the UUP, Hazel Legge, in an area that was once a UUP power base.