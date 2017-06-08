General Election: Roof collapses at Northern Ireland polling centre

A roof has collapses at a polling centre in Northern Ireland.

The incident occurred at the Holy Trinity and St Silas church hall in north Belfast.

"As an indicator of the rapid response and the pragmatism of our teams and all of the people who help us from the general public, they've been able to move into a minor hall," said Northern Ireland Chief Electoral Officer, Virginia McVeigh.

"That's the way people operate and I'm very grateful for the problem-solving approach that they take."

Polling stations opened at 7a.m. on Thursday morning and will remain open until 10p.m.