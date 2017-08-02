Gregory Campbell labels Londonderry community festival 'Gasyard failure'

East Londonderry MP, Gregory Campbell, has described a Londonderry community festival as the 'Gasyard failure.

Mr. Campbell made the remarks on his Facebook page on Tuesday evening.

Mr. Campbell highlighted two events featuring at this year's Gasyard Feile: a photographic exhibition of photos taken by the late Martin McGuinness and a talk that will be given by former Labour MP, George Galloway.

"The Gasyard failure should be a real bundle of laughs this year," wrote Mr. Campbell. "First Marty's [Martin McGuinness] photos (don't know if there will be the obligatory warning at start in case those of a nervous disposition are viewing) then the serial election loser George (the cat) Galloway. Roll up, roll up get your tickets please!"

The Gasyard Feile started in Londonderry 25 years ago and each year it features a wide array of family-friendly events and entertainment.

The festival takes place in the Bogside and Brandywell, which are traditionally nationalist areas.

The Gasyard Feile have been asked to comment.