Gregory Campbell tells Gerry Adams to learn from Garth Brooks

East Londonderry MP, Gregory Campbell, has advised Sinn Fein President, Gerry Adams, to learn from the actions of American singer, Garth Brooks.

Mr. Campbell was commenting on the news that Mr. Adams said there would be no return to power sharing at Stormont unless there was an Irish Language Act.

In 2014 and after announcing a series of concerts at Croke Park in Dublin, Garth Brooks issued an ultimatum demanding that he be permitted to play all scheduled concerts in Dublin or none at all.

In July 2014 Mr. Brooks confirmed that all five concerts in Croke Park had been cancelled.

"Gerry [Adams] has relocated to the Irish Republic," wrote Mr. Campbell on Facebook. "He should therefore be familiar with a very famous singer just a few years ago who was trying to get five massive nightly concerts in Dublin's Croke Park.

"There was a legal standoff as they tried to negotiate and allow three. The singer made it clear it was "All or Nothing". Gerry [Adams] needs to learn the lesson that was learnt then. THE END RESULT WAS NOTHING," added Mr. Campbell.

