How DUP's £1BN funding package will be spent after deal with Conservatives

The deal agreed by the Conservatives and the DUP involves an additional £1 billion in funding that has been pledged to the Northern Ireland powersharing executive.

This breaks down as follows:

:: £400 million for infrastructure projects (£200 million per year for two years)

:: £200 million for improvement of health service (£100 million per year for two years)

:: £150 million for ultra-fast broadband (£75 million per year for two years)

:: £100 million for tackling deprivation (£20 million per year for five years)

:: £100 million to address immediate pressures in health and education (£50 million per year for two years)

:: £50 million for mental health services (£10 million per year for five years)