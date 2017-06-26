How DUP's £1BN funding package will be spent after deal with Conservatives

The deal agreed by the Conservatives and the DUP involves an additional £1 billion in funding that has been pledged to the Northern Ireland powersharing executive.
This breaks down as follows:
:: £400 million for infrastructure projects (£200 million per year for two years)
:: £200 million for improvement of health service (£100 million per year for two years)
:: £150 million for ultra-fast broadband (£75 million per year for two years)
:: £100 million for tackling deprivation (£20 million per year for five years)
:: £100 million to address immediate pressures in health and education (£50 million per year for two years)
:: £50 million for mental health services (£10 million per year for five years)
