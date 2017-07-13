Search

POLL: Was Arlene Foster right to condemn McGuinness bonfire effigy?

The effigy of Martin McGuinness which was placed on a bonfire in Belfast earlier this week and DUP leader, Arlene Foster.

Arlene Foster's decision to condemn an effigy of the late Martin McGuinness placed on a bonfire in Belfast earlier this week has divided opinion.

We want you to tell us if you agree or disagree with the DUP leader.