Secretary of State releases statement after Martin McGuinness resigns

The Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP has said in a statement that the "UK Government has a primary role in providing political stability in Northern Ireland and we will do all that we can to help the parties find a resolution in the coming days".

“There is a clear process set out regarding what happens next," he added.

"Unless Sinn Fein nominates a replacement to the position of deputy First Minister within the next seven days, it is incumbent upon me to call an Assembly election within a reasonable period.

“I would urge Northern Ireland’s political leaders to take the necessary steps to work together to find a way forward and I will work with all parties and the Irish government to this end.”