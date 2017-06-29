'Significant progress' made on powersharing talks

Significant progress has been made on powersharing talks in Northern Ireland and a deal is "possible and achievable" on restoring devolution as a deadline looms, the British and Irish governments have said.

In a statement as the 4pm deadline for the talks looms, Secretary of State James Brokenshire and Dublin's Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney gave no indication that they would give the parties more time or that there would be a return to direct rule from London.

Mr Brokenshire said a number of issues remain outstanding.

"I believe a resolution can be found," he said.

"And I'm urging the parties to continue focusing all of their efforts on achieving this. The UK Government will work with the parties toward their critical objective of forming an executive.

"But I've made clear to party leaders that it is for them to reach agreement."

Mr Brokenshire added: "That prize remains achievable and remains my focus."