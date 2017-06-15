Theresa May 'confident' she will get Queen's speech through Commons

Theresa May is "confident" of getting the Queen's Speech through the House of Commons whether or not a deal is reached with the Democratic Unionist Party by the time of the State Opening of Parliament on June 21.

Talks with the DUP on a deal to shore up a minority Conservative administration are "progressing well" and the parties have reached "broad agreement" on the principles of the Speech, which will set out the Government's legislative programme for the coming year, according to a senior Conservative source.

Colum Eastwood and other members of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) after talks at 10 Downing Street, London

But the source confirmed there was no need for a deal on a so-called "confidence and supply" arrangement to be sealed in order to press ahead with the Speech, and said Mrs May wanted the Government to "get on with its business".

"Talks with the DUP have been progressing well and there is broad agreement on the principles of the Queen's Speech," said the source.

"Both parties are committed to strengthening the Union, combating terrorism, delivering Brexit and delivering prosperity across the whole country.

"However, while talks are ongoing it is important the Government gets on with its business and we are confident there will be sufficient support across the House for passing the Queen's Speech."

Robin Swann and other members of the Ulster Unionist Party speaking to the media after talks at 10 Downing Street, London, as negotiations continue between Theresa May's Conservatives and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) over a deal under which the Northern Irish party could prop up a minority Tory administration

The decision to announce a new date for the Speech, two days later than its scheduled date of June 19, was made after Mrs May's regular audience with the Queen on Wednesday.

Tories have made clear since last week's election that their discussions with the DUP revolve around assurances of support in key Commons votes, rather than a full coalition.

With her tally of Conservative MPs slashed to 317 in last week's poll, Mrs May needs the backing of the DUP's 10 members to reach the 320 required for a working majority in the Commons.

The listing of four policy areas where the parties are in agreement suggests a final deal may go further than a basic confidence and supply arrangement , which would see the Northern Irish party guarantee its support only on financial measures and no-confidence votes.

An "ongoing dialogue" with the DUP, led on the Conservative side by chief whip and close May ally Gavin Williamson, is continuing, but Tories were unwilling to say what meetings are expected over coming days.

DUP leader Arlene Foster, who met Mrs May at No 10 on Tuesday, is understood to have returned to Northern Ireland.

Mrs May was holding talks at Downing Street with Northern Ireland political parties in an attempt to allay growing concerns that the expected DUP deal would undermine the peace process.

The Prime Minister was meeting separately with representatives of Sinn Fein, the Ulster Unionists, the SDLP and the Alliance Party, as well as the DUP's deputy leader Nigel Dodds.

It follows warnings, including from former prime minister Sir John Major, that the Government will compromise its stated impartiality in the province if it enters a confidence and supply deal with the DUP at Westminster.

The nationalist Sinn Fein and SDLP and the cross-community Alliance have all made clear Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire cannot chair the ongoing process to restore powersharing at Stormont due to the perceived conflict of interest.

The 1998 Good Friday Agreement, also referred to as the Belfast Agreement, commits the UK and Irish governments to demonstrate "rigorous impartiality" in their dealings with the different political traditions in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein's Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill said: "I will be making it very clear that any deal between the Tories and the DUP cannot be allowed to undermine the Good Friday and subsequent agreements."

Mr Brokenshire insisted the Government would honour its commitments in the Good Friday Agreement and warned that time was running out if powersharing was to be restored and a return to direct rule from Westminster avoided.

"The UK Government is offering whatever support we can, working alongside the Irish government, as appropriate, honouring our respective commitments in the Belfast Agreement to serve the interests of the whole community in Northern Ireland," he said.

"There is very little time left. An agreement to restore devolved powersharing government in Stormont must be reached by the 29 June deadline."

The Queen is expected to attend a full day at Royal Ascot after delivering the speech.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the changes but royal sources indicated the Queen was expected to attend the race meeting.

There had been speculation she would miss a day of the famous event which is a staple of the Queen's calendar.

But with the address due to start at 11.30am she is likely to have ample time to take part in her traditional arrival ceremony, a carriage procession usually held in the early afternoon.

Following her meeting with Mrs May, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said the PM had "sought to give us her reassurance on neutrality".

Mrs Long added: "We have to be practical about these things. In reality, the Government is here simply because the DUP allow it to be so.

"In terms of neutrality, politically I think it is compromised by the fact that they are now in coalition with one party.

"We are willing to continue to work in good faith on the basis that we think the restoration of devolution is perhaps the best way to ensure that the people of Northern Ireland are protected from the worst effects of that arrangement."

Ulster Unionist Party leader Robin Swann said calls for Mr Brokenshire to stand aside from devolution talks were "a sideshow".

"We have two weeks from today to get the Northern Ireland executive up and functioning again, and to try to bring in a new chair is actually a waste of time and a distraction," said Mr Swann.

"The Ulster Unionist Party is prepared, as we have always been prepared, to get the executive up and functioning again."