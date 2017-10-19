Search

VIDEO: Bill Clinton arrives at Downing street

Theresa May has held talks with former US president BillClinton on the continuing political deadlock in Northern Ireland.

PA Video

Former US President Bill Clinton arrives in Downing Street, London, ahead of talks with Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss the current political situation in Northern Ireland.

Former US President Bill Clinton arrives in Downing Street, London, ahead of talks with Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss the current political situation in Northern Ireland.