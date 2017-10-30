WATCH: Catalonia crisis explained in 90 seconds

Catalonia's civil servants face their first full working week since Spain's central government overturned a declaration of independence by firing the region's elected leaders.

A Catalan and a Spanish flag flutter on top of the Palau Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain, early Monday Oct. 30, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of Catalans took to the streets of Barcelona Sunday to call for their region to remain part of Spain, two days after regional lawmakers exacerbated a political crisis by voting for the wealthy region to secede. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

All eyes will be on whether the transfer of power will be smooth or face opposition, which could deepen a month-long political crisis.

There was no sign of whether ousted regional leader Carles Puigdemont and other members of his deposed cabinet would try to go to their offices on Monday, after the regional parliament proclaimed independence from Spain in a secret ballot on Friday.

Mr Puigdemont has vowed peaceful and "democratic opposition" to his cabinet's dismissal, but he has not clarified if that means accepting an early regional election as a way out of the deadlock.

He is likely to be accused of rebellion on Monday for pushing ahead with secession.

Catalan police officers stand guard the entrance of the Palau Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain, Monday Oct. 30, 2017. Catalonia's civil servants face their first full work week since Spain's central government overturned an independence declaration by firing the region's elected leaders. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Mr Puigdemont posted a photo on social media of a courtyard at the seat of the regional government in Barcelona.

The ambiguous Instagram post, accompanied by the words "Good morning" in Catalan and a smiley emoticon, left many guessing if Mr Puigdemont was inside the premises.