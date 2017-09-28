WATCH: Mary Lou McDonald asked to leave Dáil after row with Taoiseach

Sinn Fein Deputy Leader, Mary Lou McDonald, was asked to leave the Irish parliament on Wednesday after an argument with Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar.

The heated debate took place during a discussion about the current state of power-sharing in Northern Ireland.

Ms. McDonald described the Taoiseach as being "facile and dismissive" towards her.

Ms. McDonald's comments came after the Taoiseach said to her "you're very cranky today".

"This is the constant pattern of debate we have in this parliament," said Mr. Varadkar.

"The only time you're not scripted is when you're interrupting.

Ms. McDonald pictured leaving the Irish parliament in Dublin as Mr. Varadkar watches on.

"Is it any small wonder that the people of Northern Ireland don't have a first or deputy first minister?

"Is it any small wonder they don't have an Executive, because this is the attitude of Sinn Féin, constantly hectoring, smart alec remarks, lack of temperance, lack of respect for other people, inability to listen to them, and inability to listen to compromise?"

Mr. Varadkar added: "It should be of no wonder whatsoever that the people of Northern Ireland have no voice, because this is the style of politics favoured by Sinn Féin, to shout people down who don't share their views."

As Ms. McDonald left the Dáil she could heard saying to the Taoiseach that she "would write to" him.

Dail chairperson, Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell, asked Ms. McDonald to leave the chamber.



