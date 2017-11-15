Search

WATCH: Mugabe and wife in custody in Zimbabwe

In a statement after taking over the state broadcaster amid a night of unrest, Zimbabwe's army sought to reassure the country early on Wednesday that "this is not a military takeover" and that President Robert Mugabe was safe.

PA Video

Robert Mugabe

Robert Mugabe

Major General SB Moyo appeared om Zimbabwe television

Major General SB Moyo appeared om Zimbabwe television