WATCH: New film about 1983 IRA prison escape out next month

A film about republican prisoners escaping from Her Majesty's Maze Prison in 1983 will be released next month.

'Maze' is written and directed by Stephen Burke and stars Irish actor, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, as the lead character.

One prison officer who was caught up in the escape died of a heart attack and 20 others were injured, two of which were shot with guns smuggled into the prison.

'Maze' will be released on September 22, 2017.