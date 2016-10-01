Pope accepts Bishop of Clogher’s resignation over illness

Pope Francis has accepted the Bishop of Clogher’s resignation from the role because of ill health.

Bishop Liam MacDaid’s cross border diocese covers parts of Tyrone, Donegal, Louth and Cavan and all of counties Fermanagh and Monaghan. He was first ordained as Bishop of Clogher in 2010, after joining the priesthood in 1969.

From Bundoran, County Donegal, he studied at Maynooth before becoming a teacher at St Macartan’s College, where he also served as president of the college.

Bishop MacDaid was chair of the Council of Priest of Clogher Diocese from 1989 until 1996. After three years of pastoral experience in the parish of Fivemiletown-Brookeborough, he was appointed Diocesan Secretary and Chancellor of the Diocese in 1993, with additional pastoral responsibility for the parish of Tyholland, County Monaghan.

He was appointed Chaplain of His Holiness by Pope John Paul II in 2002, before taking on the role of Bishop.