Poppy wreaths burned on bonfire in Londonderry’s Bogside

Poppy wreaths were burned during a republican bonfire in Londonderry on Tuesday night.

Military motifs and a paratroopers flag were also torched in the Bogside.

Some bottles were thrown during minor disturbances and police attended.

It came after disorder flared on Monday night as bonfire-builders attacked police and members of the public.

Police said those gathered at the controversial fire site threw rocks and stones at local people before targeting police with petrol bombs and other missiles. There were no reports of any injuries.

Traditionally, a bonfire is torched on August 15 in Derry to mark a Catholic feast day celebrating the assumption of the Virgin Mary into heaven.

In modern times the fire has become a source of contention and associated with anti-social behaviour.

Many residents in the nationalist estate are opposed to the fire, which is built by local youths.

Last year, the youths built the bonfire in the middle of a main road, causing significant traffic disruption.

This year it has been moved to a nearby grassy bank off Lecky Road, below the city’s historic walls.