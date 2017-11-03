Portadown FC name part of stadium after veteran reporter Victor Gordon

The press box at Portadown Football Club is to be named after Portadown Times journalist and lifelong Ports fan Victor Gordon, who died in September.

Victor’s family was informed of the decision last week and the official renaming and unveiling of a memorial plaque will take place on the last Tuesday in November, when Portadown play local rivals Glenavon.

His daughter Fiona, who accompanied him to countless matches over the years, said the family was delighted.

“We are over the moon that Portadown FC have decided to do this. Dad followed the club all his life and to have his memory honoured in this way is something we are immensely proud of,” she said.

“I spent many a Saturday afternoon with dad in the press box, as he filed copy to various local and national newspapers and it was a real labour of love for him.”

Mr Gordon covered matches from the early 1970s up until his death.