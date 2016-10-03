Portadown Orangeman’s hopes for Ardoyne-style deal at Drumcree

A senior Orangeman has said the resolution of the Ardoyne parade impasse could offer fresh hope for a breakthrough in the long-running Drumcree stand-off.

One of Northern Ireland’s most contentious parades passed off peacefully on Saturday morning, when the Orange Order was granted permission to march past a notorious sectarian flashpoint in north Belfast.

Portadown District Master Darryl Hewitt

The parade, made possible by a groundbreaking accord between the Orange Order and the Crumlin Ardoyne Residents’ Association (CARA), allowed brethren from three lodges and two bands to complete the outstanding leg of their 2013 Twelfth of July commemorations.

In return, the lodges have agreed not to apply for any more return parades along the contentious route on the Twelfth until a wider agreement on the issue has been reached.

The protest camp at nearby Twaddell Avenue, where loyalists have staged weekly parades which have cost in excess of £20m to police,has also been dismantled.

In the wake of the agreement which ended the Ardoyne stand-off, eyes are now turning to another of the Province’s controversial parade routes; the Drumcree dispute.

It has been 18 years since the Orange Order was banned from making its return parade along the nationalist Garvaghy Road in Portadown.

But Darryl Hewitt, Portadown District Grand Master, said the resolve of Portadown District to complete their 1998 march from Drumcree church has not diminished.

Mr Hewitt told the News Letter he remains hopeful that a solution can still be found to the ongoing stalemate.

“It was great to see our brethren in north Belfast finally getting back home at the weekend,” he added.

“We are of course still looking to finish our return parade from 1998, but it will take a lot of goodwill on both sides before that can happen.

“However, we have seen it happen at Ardoyne, so who knows.

“I remain hopeful that some of the goodwill demonstrated by residents in north Belfast can someday be replicated here in Portadown.”

However, a spokesperson for the Garvaghy Road Residents’ Coalition (GRRC) did not share Mr Hewitt’s optimistic appraisal of the situation.

When asked if he believed the agreement struck in Ardoyne could have any bearing on the ongoing dispute at Drumcree, GRRC spokesman Breandan MacCionnaith said simply: “I think that particular situation was specific to north Belfast.”

Earlier this year, the News Letter revealed that Orange leaders in Portadown had enlisted the help of a Roman Catholic priest with a view to chairing talks on the Drumcree issue.

But Mr Hewitt has confirmed that, more than two years after putting forward this proposal to GRRC, he is still awaiting a response from the group.

“The onus for finding a solution to this ongoing situation lies with Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, James Brokenshire,” Mr Hewitt concluded.