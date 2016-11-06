Portush man hospitalised after robbers force door in early hours

A man’s been hospitalised after robbers called at his door in Portrush in the early hours of this morning.

The men forced their way into the house, attacked the man, and made off with his wallet.

Police are appealing for information following the incident in the Causeway Street area of Portrush in the early hours of Sunday, November 6.

The PSNI said that at approximately 1.30am, the man answered the door to his house.

Two unknown men entered and assaulted him in the kitchen before taking his wallet which contained a sum of money. The two men are both believed to be aged in their mid 20s. One had dirty fair short hair and a tattoo on his neck while the other had black hair, a beard and was wearing a black coat.

The injured man, who is 39, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Sergeant Richard Black said: “I would ask anyone with any information about this incident to contact Coleraine Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 123 of 06/11/16.

“Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”