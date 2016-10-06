Search

Possible Ukip leader’s collapse causes party crisis to deepen

Picture: ITV News. Ukip leadership favourite Steven Woolfe (left) on the floor following an altercation at a meeting of the party's MEPs in the European Parliament building in Strasbourg.

Ukip has been plunged into a fresh crisis after leadership favourite Steven Woolfe was taken to hospital following an “altercation” with another of the party’s MEPs.

