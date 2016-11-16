Power cut in Dromore - Central Primary forced to close

A power cut is affecting a number of homes and businesses in Dromore

Parents of pupils in Dromore Central Primary have been asked to pick up their children.

NIE have confirmed on their website that there is a fault and engineers are attempting to fix the issue.

They have said they are aiming to have power back by 2.00pm this afternoon. The fault is due to equipment failure.

Posting on his Facebook, Alderman Paul Rankin said: “I have spoken to NIE from Brenda Hale MLA’s Office and NIE are investigating the fault with a view to restoring the power ASAP!!! How long ASAP is, is open to interpretation, but I hope by this afternoon.

“The filling station on the Hillsborough Road is working off their generator and I am asked by them to let people know that their Petrol pumps and ATM are still operational, as are the Petrol pumps and ATM at Supervalu.”

Dromore Central primary have had to close the school. They have asked parents to collect their children as soon as possible.

They said: “We are experiencing a cut in electricity and water supply which we have been advised will not be restored until 2pm. “Unfortunately this forces us to close the school. Could you please arrange for your child to be collected as soon as possible. P1, 2, 5, 6 and 7 pupils may be collected from their external classroom door. P3 and 4 may be collected from the assembly hall. Please spread the word to other parents.”