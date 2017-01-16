Praise for ‘heroes’ who saved distressed man’s life

Police have taken to social media to praise a group of men who stopped to help a man in distress last night.

Thanking the men for their act of kindness, a PSNI spokesperson said: “On Sunday night, police in north Belfast received numerous calls about a person who appeared to be in distress and danger on a bridge.

“Whilst we made our way to the location, four local men, who just happened to be passing, stopped to help this person.

“They did not know this person, but that did not matter. They stopped to help and it is without doubt that their actions, their words, kindness and support saved this persons life. In our eyes these men are quite simply heroes.”

One of the men police branded a hero, Kurtis Lynn, took to Facebook and urged anyone who is feeling down to talk.

Following the incident, he said: “Tonight I experienced one of the most awful things I’ve ever had to deal with. I was driving down to the docks and as I was driving round Duncrue Roundabout, a guy waved me down. I stopped the car and got out to find a guy standing on the side of the bridge.

“I started to shake like mad. Myself and the three other people were talking to this guy. All he could say was he was so sorry for everything. We talked to him for what felt like hours, but only about 30 minutes.”

Kurtis added: “I’m posting this to raise awareness. We managed to talk the man down off the bridge and he’s now in safe hands. If you know anyone who is feeling at all one bit down, please tell them to ring me or text me. I will always make time to listen.

“Thank you to the three other lads who were also there on the bridge. Its okay to talk.”