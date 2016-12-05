Praise for kind hearted hairdresser

A hairdresser has been praised after cutting the hair of a homeless man in Belfast on Sunday.

Messages of gratitude have been paid to a hairdresser who was seen cutting the hair of a homeless man in Belfast city centre yesterday.

As shoppers rushed around town to purchase Christmas presents, some noticed a man sitting by the side of the road on Castle Street with an apron on, while a woman gave him a haircut.

One onlooker who wished to remain anonymous said: “It really wasn’t something I expected to see. I had heard of this being done elsewhere and was really lovely to see a hairdresser in Belfast giving up their time for this.

“It is practical giving that was dignified. I buy people down on their luck the odd meal - I never give money as that really doesn’t help the situation. Offering haircuts is another way for one human being to give another human being a little confidence boost, especially at this time of year.”

Commenting on Facebook, one person said: “Some really nice people out there.”

Another man added: “Humanity still exists.”