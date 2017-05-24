‘Pray for men of violence too’ says Church of Ireland cleric

The dean of St Anne’s Cathedral has said Anglicans will pray not only for the victims of violence, but for perpetrators too.

Candles have been lit in St Anne’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Belfast for the victims of the Manchester massacre, and members of the public are invited to come and pray and light a candle over the next few days.

Dean John Mann said in a statement: “As we pray daily for the evil of this world to be abated and human beings of all races, nations, creeds and religions to find the common goals of peace and justice, we pray for the perpetrators of violence, that their hearts may be turned to healing and building up and life, rather than destruction and death.”