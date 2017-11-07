Prayer requests for Martyn Lewis after work accident

Calls have been made or prayers for Belfast man Martyn Lewis who was injured last weekend in an accident.

Mr Lewis, 32, who is self-employed, was seriously injured in a work accident.

DUP MLA William Humphrey said: "I used to take Martyn in the scouts years ago along with his brother Colin. He is a very hard working fella.

"He basically suffered serious injuries to his head."

Mr Humphrey added: "He comes from the Woodvale, where I come from, and he still lives in the Woodvale. The entire community are shocked and are praying to try and help his family get through this."

On Facebook Mr Humphrey added: "Keep fighting Martyn, this wee community of ours wants to see you back among us ASAP. God Bless!"