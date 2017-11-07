Prayer requests from around the world for Martyn Lewis after work accident

Calls have been made or prayers for Belfast man Martyn Lewis who was injured last weekend in an accident.

Mr Lewis, 32, who is self-employed, was seriously injured in a work accident.

DUP MLA William Humphrey said: "I used to take Martyn in the scouts years ago along with his brother Colin. He is a very hard working fella.

"He basically suffered serious injuries to his head."

Mr Humphrey added: "He comes from the Woodvale, where I come from, and he still lives in the Woodvale. The entire community are shocked and are praying to try and help his family get through this."

On Facebook Mr Humphrey added: "Keep fighting Martyn, this wee community of ours wants to see you back among us ASAP. God Bless!"

Also on Facebook Pastor Jonathan Clarke from the Welcome Evangelical Church appealed for "all my praying friends around the world to join me in praying for a young man Martyn Lewis".

In his post he said he had just left him in a hospital bed in intensive care in the Royal Victoria hospital after he suffered an "horrific accident falling 22 feet"

He added: "Please folks this family needs our prayers. Let's get a prayer chain going around the world and believe God for a miracle."