Prayer vigil being held tonight for seriously ill Martyn Lewis

A prayer vigil is expected to be held tonight for seriously ill Martyn Lewis.

Mr Lewis has been fighting for his life in the Royal Victoria hospital in Belfast after a work-related accident last weekend.

The father-of-one comes from the Woodvale in Belfast.

Pastor Jonathan Clarke from Welcome Evangelical Church posted on Facebook: "Hi folks, just to let you know that a prayer vigil for Martyn Lewis will be held tomorrow night (Wednesday)at the Welcome Evangelical church in cambrai/heather street at 7pm.

"We will meet for 45 minutes and you are welcome to join us as we continue to pray for a miracle for Martyn and for his family at this very difficult time.

"The family are very appreciative of all the thoughts and prayers of the community."