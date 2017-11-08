Prayer vigil being held tonight for seriously ill Martyn Lewis

A prayer vigil is expected to be held tonight for seriously ill Martyn Lewis.
Mr Lewis has been fighting for his life in the Royal Victoria hospital in Belfast after a work-related accident last weekend.
The father-of-one comes from the Woodvale in Belfast.
Pastor Jonathan Clarke from Welcome Evangelical Church posted on Facebook: "Hi folks, just to let you know that a prayer vigil for Martyn Lewis will be held tomorrow night (Wednesday)at the Welcome Evangelical church in cambrai/heather street at 7pm.
"We will meet for 45 minutes and you are welcome to join us as we continue to pray for a miracle for Martyn and for his family at this very difficult time.
"The family are very appreciative of all the thoughts and prayers of the community."
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.