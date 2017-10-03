Pregnant mother dies in Ballycastle house fire

A pregnant woman in her 20s has died as a result of a house fire in north Antrim.

The blaze, on the Whitepark Road in Ballycastle, was reported at 5.35pm on Tuesday and the air ambulance responded, along with the NI Fire and Rescue Service and PSNI.

The mother-of-one is understood to have died at the scene.

SDLP councillor Margaret Anne McKillop said there is a real “sense of shock and horror” in the community, and that her thoughts and prayers are with the young woman’s family.