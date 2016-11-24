Premises badly damaged as raiders steal oil tanker

An oil tanker was stolen and commercial premises and equipment badly damaged in a an “excessively violent raid” in Annesborough Industrial Estate, Lurgan, on Monday night.

The incident took place around 11pm.

Police believe the stolen tanker was also substantially damaged - part of the vehicle was later found in Aghagallon.

They are appealing to anyone who was in the area between Annesborough and Aghagallon - Cornakinegar, Castor Bay, Kilwilkie - and north into Crumlin, Ballinderry and Nutts Corner, and saw the tanker or any suspicious cars.

They said, “Have you seen a damaged vehicle like this, keeping in mind that the stickers could be removed, replaced, or covered?

“Do you work in the vehicle repair industry and have heard of work being done to an oil tanker like this?”

Information should be passed on to Lurgan CID by calling 101 and quoting incident number 186 of 22/11/16.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.