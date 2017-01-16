Presbyterian moderator calls for ‘generosity of spirit’ during political crisis

There must be “integrity, a commitment to openness, and generosity of spirit and cooperation for the common good” if we are to overcome the political crisis at Stormont, the Presbyterian moderator has said.

Rt Rev Dr Frank Sellar said: “We need to be clear about the values upon which we want Northern Ireland and its institutions to be based”.

Dr Sellar said he will be praying political leaders “receive abundant grace and wisdom,” and added: “No institution is perfect and as imperfect people in an imperfect world, we all fail at times to embrace values that promote respect, encourage and build others up. With an election on the horizon and what are likely to be very difficult negotiations that follow, I call on all involved to show a willingness to listen carefully to each other, to honour and value one another and to work constructively in partnership.”

The moderator went on to say: “The drawing of too many ‘lines in the sand’ will only thwart progress on resolving the pressing issues that we face as a society.

“Northern Ireland’s political institutions are the fruit of difficult and committed negotiation and I give thanks for all those who have worked so hard over the past 18 years and beyond. We have come a long way, but still have far to go.

“It will be my prayer in the next number of days and weeks that our political leaders will receive abundant grace and wisdom, so that a vision for the common good will emerge.”