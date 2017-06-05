Presbyterians to install Noble McNeely as new moderator

Rev Dr Noble McNeely will be officially installed as the new Presbyterian moderator at the church’s general assembly tonight.

Around 800 Presbyterians from across Ireland and around the world will gather in Belfast to see the former minister of First Ballymoney and First Holywood Presbyterian begin his one-year term in office.

Speaking ahead of his installation, Dr McNeely said he was “sincerely humbled”.

He added: “I have served the wider church in a number of roles and I see my role as moderator as another opportunity to serve Christ and His church.”

Rev Trevor Gribben, clerk of the general assembly and general secretary of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, said, “This is very much the Presbyterian family in Ireland coming together for a week of worship, prayer, Bible study, celebration, debate and decision-making.

“As a Church we are involved in many aspects of day-to-day life across Ireland and the resolutions that come before our governing body reflect these and in some cases the concerns that we have.”

Monday night’s installation and most of the public sessions of the Assembly will be streamed online at www.presbyterianireland.org, and can also be followed on a live Twitter feed @pciassembly using the hashtag #PCIGA17.

The installation is open to the public and will also be broadcast live from 7pm on BBC Radio Ulster 1341 medium wave.