Pressure on NI health service 'could force move by Westminster'

Financial pressure on Northern Ireland's health service could force the UK Government to step in if political powersharing cannot be resurrected soon, James Brokenshire has warned.

All party leaders agreed on the need for devolution during talks with the Secretary of State on Monday and Sinn Fein claimed a deal could be done in days with the right attitude.

DUP chief Arlene Foster said talks could not be prolonged.

Mr Brokenshire warned he could be forced to pass a budget at Westminster as public services suffer.

He said: "I cannot ignore the growing concern in the wider community here about the impact that the current political impasse is having on the local economy and on the delivery of key public services."

It has been seven months since Stormont ministers took decisions and political negotiations were paused over the summer.

Health trusts recently unveiled £70 million of cost-saving proposals.

Mr Brokenshire said: "The window of opportunity to restore devolution and to form an executive is closing rapidly as we move further into the autumn.

"With pressures on public services already evident, most particularly in the health service, the need for intervention is becoming increasingly clear.

"The UK Government has a duty to the people of Northern Ireland to provide political stability and certainty.

"If this political impasse continues I will be forced to legislate in Westminster for a budget for Northern Ireland and consider next steps.

"I don't want to have to take this action."