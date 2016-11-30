Primary school pupils escape injury in Belfast bus crash

A number of Belfast primary school children are understood to have escaped injury after their bus was involved in a collision in the Ardoyne area.

The incident took place around 3.15pm and Metrobus services are being diverted while an investigation is carried out.

The children involved are P4 and P5 pupils at Ballysillan Primary.

Metrobus have announced that the 12B Metro services are currently being diverted in both directions due to the accident – operating outbound via Crumlin Road, Cliftonpark Avenue, Cliftonville Road then on as normal, with inbound services operating the reverse of this.

A spokeswoman for Ballysillian Primary said she has been speaking with teachers on the bus who have reported that “all of the children are fine”.