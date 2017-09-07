Prince Harry delights school children at Hillsborough Castle

Prince Harry has now arrived at Hillsborough Castle to complete his day in Northern Ireland.

He will conclude his visit with a garden party at the Queen's official residence in Northern Ireland, Hillsborough Castle.

Prince Harry meeting school children at Hillsborough Garden Party

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has hosted this event annually since 1984.

Around 2,000 guests are invited each year, drawn from a wide cross-section of Northern Ireland society, including the voluntary and community sectors, local charities, youth organisations and wider civil society.

Hillsborough Castle is the official residence of the Royal Family when they are in Northern Ireland, and the home of the Secretary of State since the early 1970s.

A Royal Guest of Honour attends each year, and in recent years this event has been attended by The Duke of York in 2012, The Earl of Wessex in 2013, HM The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh during their visit to Northern Ireland in 2014, The Earl and Countess of Wessex in 2015 and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2016.

