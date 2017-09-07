Prince Harry jokes with onlookers outside The MAC in Belfast

Prince Harry was in Belfast at lunchtime today, visiting the peace-building organisation, Co-operation Ireland.

During what was his first official one to Northern Ireland he met a range of youth organisations from across Northern Ireland.

Prince Harry in Belfast

MORE: Prince Harry makes time for public during first official visit to Northern Ireland

He later met members of the public at St Anne's Square.

About 2,000 guest were invited to the final event of the day - a garden party at Hillsborough Castle.

Prince Harry delights school children at Hillsborough Castle