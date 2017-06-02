Prince William meets police officer who helped Manchester bomb victims while own daughter was missing

The Duke of Cambridge has met a police officer who tended to those injured in the Manchester terror attack while frantically searching for his own daughter.

Pc Michael Buckley, 47, was off duty and waiting for 15-year-old Stephanie outside the Ariana Grande concert when the bomb exploded.

He was eventually reunited with the teenager, who suffered concussion and some crush injuries, in the early hours of the morning.

Mr Buckley was among the first responders to meet William as he visited Greater Manchester Police headquarters on Friday morning.

William was met by Chief Constable Ian Hopkins before hearing from those involved in the response to the May 22 attack at Manchester Arena.

Recalling the aftermath of the bombing, Mr Buckley told the Press Association: "When I walked into the foyer of the arena it was absolute devastation, there were people screaming, others crying and others making no sound at all.

"I knew my daughter was in there somewhere."

As he helped those caught up in the attack, he desperately tried to make contact with Stephanie.

"I eventually met her in a hotel in the early hours of the morning," Mr Buckley said.

"She just ran to me and grabbed hold of me but I couldn't hold her because I was covered in other people's blood."

Mr Buckley said the Duke had questioned him about the attack, adding: "He was asking if we were getting enough support.

"It's nice that he took the time out to come and show us what we did is appreciated."

William also spoke to Christopher Jenkins, 29, a PCSO who was off duty on the night of the bombing but, as he lives close to Manchester Arena, was one of the first on the scene.

Mr Jenkins said: "It was absolute chaos. People were screaming and running in different directions.

"I was just trying to feed back to communications as much as I could."

He added: "Prince William was asking us about what happened. He's a good lad.

"He was showing us respect and showing us gratitude for what we did."