Prison inmate arrested almost a week after Pentonville escape

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE. Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of James Anthony Whitlock, the second of two inmates who escaped from Pentonville prison, has been found, almost one week after his bid for freedom.

The second of two inmates who escaped from Pentonville prison has been found, almost one week after his bid for freedom.

James Anthony Whitlock, 31, who broke out of the north London prison with a fellow inmate on November 7, was arrested at an address in Shepherd’s Lane, east London, at 4.30pm yesterday.

He made the escape with convicted attempted murderer Matthew Baker, 28, who was allegedly discovered on Wednesday night with a broken leg hiding under a bed at his sister’s house in Ilford.

Scotland Yard launched a manhunt for the men after their escape was discovered last Monday.

Whitlock was detained for being unlawfully at large.

Two further men, aged 48 and 19, were also arrested at the address on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three were taken to a north London police station, where they remain in custody.